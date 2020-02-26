Superheroes are Everywhere Including Schools

Some people think custodians just work and clean, but at Summerville Elementary they are also part of the school family.
“They are superheroes,” Principal Katie Barker said.
Custodians are truly superheroes, they do the jobs in the school that people wouldn't want to do, with pride and a smile on their face.
One of our custodians is Jerome Bryant. He has worked at Summerville Elementary School as a custodian for six years.
“Meeting the students and getting to know them,” is Bryant’s favorite thing about working at Summerville Elementary.
During the day Bryant loves to greet many kids in the hallways and classrooms.
Bryant also mentors' kids. He likes to help kids to become a better person in life.
“You just want to show the kids the right thing to do,” Bryant said.
Bryant meets with them in their classrooms to talk about school goals and life goals. He hopes this will help them be more successful and make better choices.
To be a custodian you must be able to carry heavy items around the school. In the hallways and classrooms, Bryant helps teachers and other adults to hang papers on the wall, or to lift something heavy, or maybe even paint walls. Bryant loves to help everyone no matter what.
Bryant is a funny and loving father. Bryant is married and has two kids of his own, Jerome Jr. and Lakeshia. Summerville Elementary is very grateful to have a super custodian just like Bryant.