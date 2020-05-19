Summerville YMCA and other facilities to reopen pools and gyms amid new state guidelines

While Summerville YMCA enthusiasts can soon get back into their gym and pool routines, the facilities, like many spaces across the state, come with new guidelines.
Gov. Henry McMaster this week announced that salons, gyms and pools could reopen with restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For gym owners, those limitations include allowing only five people per 1,000 square feet inside their facilities or 20 percent of their capacity.
Because of these new guidelines, the Summerville YMCA announced portions of its Oakbrook facility on Crosscreek drive, The Ponds YMCA in Pottery Circle and their downtown Summerville facility on West Doty Avenue will reopen Monday.
“We will be cleaning every 30 minutes,” said Erin Roach, a spokeswoman for Summerville YMCA.
All of its members will be asked to wash their hands before their workouts and to wipe down equipment after use. They will be limited to 60- to 90-minute workouts. Group exercises will remain online.
Indoor pools, showers, saunas and locker rooms also won’t be open to members. YMCA leaders will encourage those members to remain distant while spacing out exercise equipment.
Jana Chanthabane, executive director of the Ponds YMCA, said this will probably be one of the challenging parts for her staff since they’ve known a lot of members for a long time and look at them like family.
“We can’t greet them the way that we want to,” she said.
At the Ponds facility, workers converted the outdoor pavilion to a free-weight area to help manage capacity guidelines.
During the times the Summerville facilities were ordered to be closed, staff restructured programs. This included introducing a new workout program at the Ponds called My Zone and training gym instructors to provide more classes.
By the summer, they hope to start a restricted version of their summer camps and gymnastics programs.
“We’re just really trying to give our members everything,” Roach said.
While the Summerville YMCA’s indoor pool is closed, they are reopening their outdoor pool at their Oakbrook facility to members for lap swimming only.
McMaster’s new guidelines for pubic pools include the same guidelines as gyms. Shareable items, like floats, are recommended to be removed.
Summerville YMCA members are asked to register a lane for a 40-minute lap swimming session through the website.