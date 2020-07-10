Summerville Medical celebrates 1 year anniversary of obstetric consolidation

This week Summerville Medical Center is celebrating the one year anniversary of consolidating obstetric and neonatal services across Trident Health system to one location at Summerville Medical Center.
“We are honored to continue providing excellent care to our Lowcountry families close to home.” said Dr. Beth Cook, Women’s Services Medical Director for Summerville Medical Center and a local OB/GYN.
Combining more than 170 highly qualified clinicians and board-certified physicians, a comprehensive range of services for women and children, and facility resources onto one campus signaled a landmark moment for the health system in caring for Lowcountry women and children.
In the last year, the hospital has delivered more than 2,700 babies, including 36 sets of twins, and cared for more than 400 babies in the hospital’s Level II neonatal ICU (NICU).
“In the 26 years Summerville Medical Center has been open, we have been embraced by our community,” said Dr. Beth Cook.
In 2018, Summerville Medical Center completed a $53 million women’s and neonatal expansion in advance of the consolidation that provides patients with the highest quality care and the comforts of home. The new unit features a two story tower with 30 private postpartum rooms, 12 labor and delivery rooms, a 16-bed Level II neonatal ICU, Emergency Department OB suite, C-section suite, and more than $10 million in state-of-the-art technology.
Summerville Medical Center is proud to be the only Lowcountry hospital offering NICView technology, a 24/7 secure feed for families to watch their baby on any electronic device. Other additions such as wireless fetal monitoring and 55” Apple TVs in patient rooms provides families with the comforts of home while being in the hospital’s care. In addition, the hospital provides families with special touches to celebrate the occasion with a celebratory meal for mom and partner, including sparkling grape juice in champagne flutes, a high end bath robe for mom, and a special “raised on sweet tea and sunshine” for their little one.
The hospital also has a Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic that provides care for high risk expecting moms on their pregnancy journey, as well as genetic counseling and fertility services for women considering starting a family. The Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic cared for more than 1,000 families in the last year.
“We are experiencing significant growth in the Lowcountry,” commented Angel Bozard, AVP of Women’s & Children’s Services at Summerville Medical Center. “As a result, Summerville Medical Center is committed to continue growing our facility, our services and our team so that moms and babies can receive excellent care in their own community. We are honored to have the most experienced providers of maternity and newborn care here at Summerville Medical Center.”
Take a virtual tour of the new unit at www.TridentHealthsystem.com/momandbaby.