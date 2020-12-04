Summerville Garden Club marks Arbor Day by planting two trees

More than 100 longleaf pine trees and two eastern redbuds have found homes in Summerville, thanks to Flowertown Garden Club and the Town of Summerville.
Visitors to Friday's Arbor Day Celebration in downtown Summerville left the event carrying seedlings that will be planted in yards around the town.
"We know what our forests do for us," said Faye Campbell of the Flowertown Garden Club. "They're fighting climate change, provide awe-inspiring wonder and the provide the ability we have to reconnect with our environment."
The two eastern redbuds were planted next to the fountain south of Summerville Town Hall.
The bright pink or red buds are a vibrant part of many local gardens and parks.
Campbell noted that the trees are usually one of the first to produce buds in the spring.
"That's when you know that summer is coming," she said.