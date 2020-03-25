Summerville Family YMCA providing free meals for Lowcountry kids

The Summerville Family YMCA and the Lowcountry Food Bank have teamed up to make sure local children stay fed during this time of need.
“During this time of uncertainty, we continue to serve our community,” said Andrea Dorman, Family Program Director at the Summerville Family YMCA.
The YMCA said it will give out bags filled with nutritious food to each child 18 years old and younger.
“Each child will receive a bag containing ten items, including: can goods such as pasta and vegetables, a fruit cup, a shelf-stable milk and more.” said Ms. Dorman.
The distribution will take place on Wednesday, March 25, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oakbrook YMCA Family Center at 900 Crosscreek Drive in Summerville.
The support effort is one of many ongoing across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.