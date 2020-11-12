Summerville Elks make donation to ARK of South of Carolina

The ARK of South Carolina is pleased to announce being the recipient of a generous donation of $600 from The Summerville Elks Lodge 2719. These funds are designated towards supplies for our social respite program.
“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of the members of The Summerville Elks Lodge 2719,” said Peg Lahmeyer, executive director of The ARK. The ARK is funded primarily by grants, donations and fundraising events. “Donations from community organizations like the Summerville Elks Lodge goes right back in the community by helping families throughout the Lowcountry.”
The Elks of SC’s "State Major Project" is Alzheimer's caregiver support. With donations from our local members at the lodge and part of the rebate from the State Major Project, we were able to make the donation today” said Tony Graffeo, Public Relations Chair of Lodge 2719.
For nearly 25 years, The ARK has been assisting families throughout five counties (Dorchester, Berkeley, Charleston, Orangeburg and Colleton counties) in the Lowcountry. The ARK helps families cope with daily challenges of Alzheimer’s Disease or a related dementia through our services and resources. Respite programs are offered in Summerville (Monday-Thursday) and in Harleyville (Wednesday) to give family caregivers a much-needed break from the stress of around-the-clock caregiving. We also offer four Support Groups — two in Summerville and one each in Moncks Corner and and Harleyville — Lunch & Learn Educational workshops, memory screenings, resource referrals, early memory loss programs, caregiver workshops, and first-responder/law enforcement training.
For more information about The ARK, visit www.TheARKofSC.org or call 843-471-1360.