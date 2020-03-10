Summerville Chamber Now Accepting Applications for 2020 Student Scholarships

The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce’s Education and Workforce Development Division is now accepting applications for their 2020 Student Scholarship Program in partnership with Robert Bosch, LLC.
“These scholarships are proof that our member businesses, through the Chamber of Commerce, have an eye on the future of our community,” said Marshall Connor, Assistant Vice President of Education and Economic Development at Trident Technical College.
The Chamber will award two $1,000 renewable scholarships to two 2020 graduating seniors who will attend a four-year college or university in South Carolina with a Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM) related major. In addition, two $500 scholarships will be awarded to two 2020 graduating seniors who will attend an accredited two-year technical college in South Carolina.
To qualify, the graduating seniors must be from Dorchester County or graduating seniors of member business owners or employees that are in good standing with the Chamber.
“So many qualified students apply each year and those who are selected are always extremely grateful for the opportunity. We are thrilled to continue offering this to our graduating seniors!” said Connor.
Connor also serves as the vice chair of the Chamber’s Education and Workforce Development Division, which focuses on several areas when deciding on recipients of the scholarships, including academics, expression of need, community and civic involvement, work experience, and college ability.
Applications can be found at www.greatersummerville.org/student-scholarship or at the Chamber office, located at 402 North Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Applications must be submitted by 5:00 P.M. on Friday, April 3, 2020. For more information, contact Joann Brooks at jbrooks@greatersummerville.org or (843) 873-2931.