Summerville author sets book-signing events

Summerville author Don Best is holding book signings this month to promote the first of two novels set in the Brazilian rainforest.
"The Gravedigger’s Dream" is inspired by the author’s personal experience living in the Amazon.
“The Brazilian rainforest is an exquisite and very dangerous garden,” Best said in a news release. “I’ve taken that setting, which I know and love, and populated it with some of the wildest characters you’ll ever meet.”
The story is told through the eyes of Brazilian Zé Licata, the gravedigger, who dreams of overthrowing the country’s ruthless tyrant and providing a future for his gifted son, Rafael.
Best's history in Latin America includes being a Peace Corps volunteer in Paraguay, an expatriate journalist based in Rio de Janeiro, and finally as a missionary-writer living in Santarém, Pará, in the heart of the Amazon.
"The Gravedigger’s Dream" is the first of a two-part series titled "Rivers Wild," published by Chicago-based Brimstone Fiction. The second novel, "The Third Promise," is due out later this year.
Following are the signing events:
- 10:30 a.m.-noon July 24 at Main Street Reads in Summerville.
- Noon-2 p.m. July 31 at Turning Page Bookshop in Goose Creek.