Students get access to Study Island

Study Island is a brand new, online study source for Summerville Elementary School, one of the few schools in the district to have the ability to use it.
“Study Island is a standards-paced, online learning platform that targets instruction for personalized learning to increase proficiency and achievement,” said Eddie Crosby, member of the Study Island faculty.
Study Island does this by aligning the product with South Carolina State standards, according to Crosby.
When students need a break from the lessons, they can go to game mode to play fun, educational games. Unlike most programs, Study Island is offered to kindergarten teachers and students through high school.
As well as questions and passages, there are PDF’s and videos embedded in Study Island for students to use. Study Island isn’t just for students to use. There also is a program for teachers to use; it’s called “Sensei.”
Summerville Elementary School’s Principal Katie Barker, said she believes that the current data from Study Island is much stronger than Compass, the school’s former learning platform, thus making it seem a better study source. Study Island is only offered to the fifth degrade, but that may soon change.
“I hope in the future we can offer it to more than just the fifth grade.” Barker said.
Barker also said that the fifth-grade teachers, were surprisingly, the ones to do the research and propose the idea to Barker. She said she would absolutely invest in Study Island because of the better data.
The school’s assistant principal, Deborah Cruse, said she agreed. She said she loves the in-depth questions, as well as the passages. Cruse said that the passages are just long enough to make you work for it. She also said she likes what she sees, even with just ELA. (English Language Arts)
“If reading was so interesting, I can't wait to see math,” she said.
In her opinion, there are a few downsides, though.
“I would like a few more questions to go with each passage,” Cruse said.
Two teachers at Summerville Elementary, Amy Hilton and Amy Millard, believe that Study Island is amazing. They said they hoped that the school should have it next year and years to compete
“I absolutely love it,” Millard chimed in.
Millard said she believes that the rigorousness and the addressing of standards makes it stand out. Hilton also said she is in love with Study Island and is not a huge fan of Compass.
Four students that use Study Island are also a fan. Raegan Swiantek, Declan Wain, Lilian Haskell, and Ella Sanders all like Study Island and love it more than Compass.
Being kids, they like the lessons and the practice, but they prefer game mode. Though they all really like Study Island, Sanders would like to test out some new programs before completely taking in Study Island. Study Island truly helps dig down and grow your education.
“I’m thinking this is an online program that looks like it can make a difference,” says Cruse.