Southern Tide Partners with South Carolina Hospital Association for Launch of ​“Hats Off to Our Healthcare Heroes” Campaign

Southern Tide, the premier apparel brand that continues to be the authoritative voice of coastal style, has partnered with the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA), which aids hospitals and health systems across the state. Through this campaign, Southern Tide is working to raise much needed assistance for the hardworking healthcare professionals on the frontlines in South Carolina and beyond
“Southern Tide is thrilled to partner with our friends at the South Carolina Hospital Association for this special initiative during these uncertain times we are facing,” said Christopher Heyn, Southern Tide CEO.
Southern Tide will provide aid through sales of a special limited-edition performance cap and t-shirt– emblazoned with an original design meant to show gratitude and recognition for our medical communities. The special edition unisex performance cap and t-shirt will be available on SouthernTide.com where Southern Tide will donate $15 per cap , $23 per short sleeve tee and $28 per long sleeve tee, representing 100% of Southern Tide’s profits, to SCHA for every unit sold
through April 30th . This donation will go towards supporting healthcare workers, including
physicians, nurses, and other hospital staff.
“We couldn’t think of a more deserving group of heroes than members of our medical community who are working tirelessly around the clock. In the upcoming weeks, we look to build upon this campaign and kick-off relationships with additional states. We want our frontline heroes to know that we are with them every step of the way and are incredibly grateful for all that they do.”Heyn said.
The Greenville, SC-based brand is now looking forward to working with a partner in their own backyard, as well as sharing this initiative with additional healthcare organizations across the country in the upcoming weeks.
“The South Carolina Hospital Association is honored to partner with them to help the real heroes of COVID-19, our selfless and committed healthcare workers. Together, we will beat this.” said Thornton Kirby, President and CEO, South Carolina Hospital Association
Through the “Hats Off to Our Healthcare Heroes” campaign, Southern Tide and SCHA are looking forward to increasing support for the healthcare heroes risking their lives to care for others each and every day.
For more information, please visit SouthernTide.com.