South Carolina Gyms are Reopening; Here’s What They’re Planning to Do About COVID

CEO of CLMBR, Avrum Elmakis gives an insight of what changes you should expect to see when gyms and fitness studios reopen.
To ensure the guidelines of social distancing is still intact equipment like no touch thermometers on all staff and members upon entering the studio, disinfecting floor mats, strategic restriction of certain machines in our studio to ensure proper distancing, and steam cleaning and disinfecting of every machine after each class.
“We’re expecting to be operating at a 30-40% capacity to start. Communication with members is key and no detail can be overlooked when it comes to following health and safety procedures.” Elmakis stated.
The fitness industry grew tremendously during the COVID-19 pandemic through at-home fitness and digital content. Elmakis comments that more at-home connected fitness devices will enter the market and their communities will grow.
“However, people will ultimately make a return to their local health clubs and fitness studios. It’s going to be a difficult journey, but there is no replacement for the community and group experience that is delivered in a top-tier fitness experience.” Elmakis said.
He goes on to give advice on how gym owners differentiate their tech and equipment for a competitive edge by differentiate their gyms and studios from competitors by offering the newest fitness machines and experiences that are unlike those that are currently on the market.
As the state comes to the new way of living, gyms are implementing new rules and regulations to ensure customers not only get a workout but are safe.
