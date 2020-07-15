Shadix at home in from of a mic or camera

Live Arts Scene ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Open daily noon…

You may know the name of Jay Shadix as he is a local radio personality. He has been on the air in Charleston at News Radio 94.3 FM, Q104.5 FM, 96.9 FM The Wolf and, most recently, mid-days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mix 95.9 FM.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has furloughed him, so he is working as a delivery guy for DoorDash and Uber Eats which he says keeps him busy.

Once with the Millie Lewis talent agency here, the Hanahan resident now is represented by Coastal Talent in Mount Pleasant for various commercial, T.V., movie, and industrial film projects.

Regan: While you were born in Toledo, Ohio, you were raised in Goose Creek? Any other areas you would like to live in?

Jay Shadix: In total, I have lived in 16 cities in three different countries, but the Charleston area is home. My parents, most of my wife’s family, our daughter, and son-in-law all live here. Plus, our son is starting at the College of Charleston in the fall. We certainly do not plan to move away again anytime soon.

R: With many T.V. newscasts being done remotely, are you not somewhat surprised the radio station does not have the ability for you to do your show remotely somehow, or distance yourself from others in the studio? What are they running on the air now?

S: I did work from my home studio for a couple of months before being furloughed. Before that, the management at Mix 95.9 even let me work remotely from places like Atlanta, Savannah and Knoxville while also pursuing my acting career. I hope to be back on the air soon. In the meantime, Mike “The Guy” Edwards is holding down my shift.

R: When did you make the transition from studying/being an audio engineer to working in radio?

S: I was working at a recording studio in Greensboro, NC but also coming to Charleston to visit all the time. In 2002, my wife and I decided to just move home without a plan. There were not many recording studios in town at the time, so I figured radio was the next best thing. I somehow finagled my way into a combination audio production/on-air job and have basically been doing that ever since.

R: Tell us about the T.V. shoot you were in downtown here last December that was rumored to be for a Super Bowl commercial — which was not true; how did that happen?

S: That was the commercial to introduce Bud Light Seltzer. Tona B. Dahlquist Casting, who also put me in HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones,” hired me when I applied through a listing on her Facebook page. It was all pretty secretive and I had to sign a very long contract promising not to tell anyone about it until after it aired. It was a lot of fun playing a citizen in the fictional town of Seltzer, Pennsylvania.

R: Tell us about the types of creative talent work you have done or are doing right now (both via Coastal Talent and separately)? Favorite project so far?

S: You can currently see me as a traffic reporter in an Attorney Akim Anastapoulo T.V. spot, as an angry protester in the fan film “Detroit Evolution” on YouTube, and in episodes of HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones” and Hulu’s ‘Reprisal.’ My favorite so far is probably Netflix’s “Outer Banks” since I got to meet so many great people and work on several episodes.

R: Are you also a wedding and events D.J. as well?

S: I am obviously very drawn to anything that puts a microphone in my hand or a camera on my face. I started with Complete Weddings + Events the same week I got into radio back in 2002.

I never learned to play a musical instrument, so being a DJ is as close as I can get. What’s not to like about being paid to go to parties? I am even licensed to officiate weddings.

R: Do you think being in radio gives you an edge over your competition for acting and/or vocal work?

S: I do not know if it gives me an edge, but it definitely gives me confidence in my performances. I have spent nearly 20 years conveying thoughts and emotions with just my voice. It feels like such a luxury when I am also able to communicate with my eyes and body language. Working in radio also helped me shed any semblance of embarrassment and that really helps when it comes to creating characters and being vulnerable on camera.

Mary E. Regan, Columnist, is a Publicist with her ProPublicist consultancy and is seeking more clients. Story ideas? Email: Mary@ProPublicist.com.

R: Would you like to be in a theatrical production someday? Who taught you about acting?

S: Something about performing in theater scares me a little — which is exactly why I have to do it. Unfortunately, that is not much of an option during this pandemic. Most of my training has been on the job in radio. I also read a lot of books, watch YouTube videos and listen to podcasts. Yet, I have learned a lot of the finer details and techniques in classes with Charleston based actress Heather Gilliland of Actors Focus and improv legend Greg Tavares of Theatre 99.

R: What is coming up for you in terms of creative projects?

S: Just before the pandemic, I worked on a huge upcoming Netflix action comedy film where I play an eccentric criminal’s henchman. I also play a prison guard in the independent movie “One Heart” that should be coming out in the near future, and a murder victim on an episode of Oxygen’s “Snapped” which will be out later this summer.

