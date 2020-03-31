As of 12:00 PM, today, Tuesday, March 31, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services (DHEC) confirmed there are seventeen (17) cases of COVID-19 in Dorchester County.
DHEC is not notified when individuals are no longer infectious, as a result, these numbers likely include those who have recovered and no longer pose a risk to others.
Dorchester County continues to closely monitor COVID-19 and maintains a direct line of communication with DHEC and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.
In accordance with the Governor's Executive Order 2020-16, which ordered the closure of all public access points to the state’s beaches, boat ramps, landings and other access points on the state's lakes, rivers and waterways, the Howard Bridgman (Ashley) River Access at Bacons Bridge Road is closed until further notice.
Seventeen Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Dorchester County
As of 12:00 PM, today, Tuesday, March 31, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services (DHEC) confirmed there are seventeen (17) cases of COVID-19 in Dorchester County.
DHEC is not notified when individuals are no longer infectious, as a result, these numbers likely include those who have recovered and no longer pose a risk to others.
Dorchester County continues to closely monitor COVID-19 and maintains a direct line of communication with DHEC and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.
Ashley River Access Closed
In accordance with the Governor's Executive Order 2020-16, which ordered the closure of all public access points to the state’s beaches, boat ramps, landings and other access points on the state's lakes, rivers and waterways, the Howard Bridgman (Ashley) River Access at Bacons Bridge Road is closed until further notice.
YMCA Family Meals Program
The Summerville Family YMCA, in partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank, will provide families with a free food pantry box on Thursday, April 2, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Oakbrook YMCA Family Center located at 900 Crosscreek Drive in Summerville.
Families do not need to be members of the Summerville Family YMCA to participate.