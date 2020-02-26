School counselors provide support for students

School counselors help children feel like they are safe and ready to take on the day, which is exactly what Mary Lynn Harlow and Kristin Kay do at Summerville Elementary School.
Kay is the counselor for kindergarten through second grade. Kay said she loves to make sure children feel like they have someone to talk to and trust.
“When I need some time to cool down Mrs. Kay helps me, said first-grader Margret Tupper. “She taught me how to do belly breaths and It helps me for the next time I need to cool down.”
Kay has been a guidance counselor at Summerville Elementary for only six months and she said she loves it.
Kay also works with other teachers and students to help prevent bad behavior and make sure the behavior doesn’t return.
Mary Lynn Harlow is the third- through fifth-grade school counselor. She has been a counselor for about 15 years and said she loved it. She said she loves the relationships she gets to have with the students.
“I learn a lot from the kids.” Harlow said. “The students keep me young and are very fun to be around."
One reason why she loves her job is because of all the wonderful teachers and staff she said she works with and the strength and resiliency she said she sees in students.
A school counselor is there for the children when they are not having the best day or if they need a little bit of a guidance to help them get through the day. A school counselor is someone who helps children throughout their education.
“I would think that the biggest problems that students come to me with is relationship problems with other friends.” Harlow said.
When a student is having a rough time, it is a counselor’s job to help them feel better, and to show students they have tools and strength to overcome behavioral problems and social problems.
“When I'm having a bad day, Mrs. Harlow lets me come to her and lets me take deep breaths so when I come back to my class, I can be a better student and not disrupt other kids trying to learn,” said fourth-grade student Adonis Lewis.