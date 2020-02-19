Scene in History

40 Years Ago
On Feb. 10, 1980, the Summerville Boxing Club placed second in overall competition in the Gastonia Golden Gloves Tournament in North Carolina.
On Feb. 12, 1980, the Summerville High Soccer team defeated Airport 2-0 to go to the state semifinals.
30 Years Ago
On Feb. 9, 1990, the Wando girls basketball team defeated Summerville 46-43.
On Feb. 10, 1990, the Whit-Anderson House next to Rollings Elementary was sold at public auction with the condition that it be moved off its current site.
25 Years Ago
On Feb. 11, 1995, downtown Summerville landmark and family pharmacy Kramer's closed after over 50 years in business.
The Feb. 13, 1995 edition of the Journal-Scene reported that the South Carolina House of Representatives passed a term limits bill for the first time.
10 Years Ago
On Feb. 12, 2010, snow began to fall in what would become a 24 hour event leaving 6 inches in Summerville.
On Feb. 13, 2010, a groundbreaking ceremony for the "Lowe's Build Project," the first of 12 homes Dorchester Habitat for Humanity would build on Wilson Drive in Corey Woods with funding from the Lowe's Foundation.
1 Year Ago
On Feb. 13, 2019, the James Island Trojans basketball team defeated Ashley Ridge 71-68 in the opening round of the Class AAAAA playoffs, bringing to an end Ashley Ridge's best season to date, 17-8.
On Feb. 15, 2019, South Carolina state and local officials gather at the Google data center in Moncks Corner to celebrate the last 10 years of success.
Compiled by Branden Jefferson for the Journal Scene.