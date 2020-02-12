Scene in History

40 Years Ago
On Feb. 5, 1980, a referendum approved the creation of a special tax district to support the Givhans Volunteer Fire Department.
30 Years Ago
The Feb. 2, 1990 edition of the Journal Scene reported that the Sunset Coca Cola Bottling Company, Inc. moved the Dorchester Coca Cola Bottling operation in Summerville to North Charleston.
25 Years Ago
On Feb. 5, 1995, a painting commemorating the 300 year history of Summerville Presbyterian Church was unveiled.
The Feb. 8, 1995 edition of the Journal-Scene reported that Winn-Dixie announced that 49 of their stores throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee extended their hours to remain open for 24 hours.
10 Years Ago
On Feb. 6, 2010, Colonial Dorchester celebrated the 250th anniversary of the fort’s construction with a reenactment event.
1 Year Ago
On Feb. 7, 2019, the road between Maple Street and Holiday Drive in Summerville is named “Millhouse Drive” in honor of Tillman Millhouse, one of South Carolina’s first black troopers.
Compiled by Branden Jefferson for the Journal Scene.