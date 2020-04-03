SC homecare workers are struggling as the COVID-19 pandemic grows

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many to resort to different occupations and that includes the homecare workers. Home care workers are critical during this outbreak, because they allow seniors and people with disabilities to live safely at home with dignity and independence, yet some aren’t protected financially.
“My hours have been reduced tremendously, and it’s awful. We have no clue if we’ll get a full paycheck and we don’t even have the option to use our PTO. That’s not fair” said Kim Thomas, SC homecare worker.
Many at home workers according to The Service Employee International Union do not have access to personal protective equipment, on public assistance, and make minimum wage. There are not enough paid sick days to help assistant workers causing them to potentially expose themselves to their patience.
Thomas, not knowing if she’s going to be paid enough or not decided to do instacart in order to pay expenses and bills. After she works her regular job, she works all afternoon/night doing instacart to make ends meet. The uncertainty of finances has caused stress, and workers like Thomas are not sitting and waiting for a decision.
“I lost 15 hours a week, and they haven’t given us the option of getting unemployment even if you're on a furlough. They keep telling us just wait, and I can’t. My spouse and I did what we have to do for our family, it’s not fun but we have to.” Thomas said.
According to the Service Employees International Union, Corporations must provide full healthcare coverage to direct and franchise employees and contractors. Any uninsured person should automatically be enrolled in Medicaid. Every worker must be covered by permanent, comprehensive paid leave policies, providing immediate access to 12 weeks’ leave at full pay for workers who are sick, mandated to stay home, or caring for loved ones.
For those left unemployed, The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act has been signed into law, but these benefits are not yet available and the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce is awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor for state-specific implementation.
The COVID-19 has put things on pause and is exposing the unpreparedness of many companies as people are terminated and hours are cut.