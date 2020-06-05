Say Goodbye to sticky fingers in Summerville

The Sticky Fingers on 1200 N Main St in Summerville, SC is now closed permanently.
"We are currently working diligently to maneuver through these trying times and have growth intentions, but no solid decisions on locations have been made at this time." said Alex Daunter the Chief Operating Officer of Sticky Fingers Ribhouse.
Due to the economic impact of COVID-19, Sticky Finger’s is implementing measures to ensure the financial stability of the company and have made the decision to permanently close the Summerville location.
"We’ve had many responses from local customers who are sad to see us go and many will continue their loyalty to our brand by visiting us at our 235 Meeting St. location." said Daunter.
Many employees were offered positions in the Downtown Charleston location. And as far as the property, there are no updates or future plans at the moment.