S.T.E.A.M. lab provides hands-on learning

S.T.E.A.M. Helps!
The Summerville Elementary School’s (Or known as S.E.S) S.T.E.A.M. lab was built to give students a chance to do hands-on activities that are usually based on something that is in the real world. For example, a landslide simulation where you would figure out ways to avoid the impending disaster from destroying your little neighborhood, (Which was just rocks, sand, houses, and trees) and you would do it as a team.
S.T.E.A.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics. The S.T.E.A.M. lab was started near the end of July and finished in the same year of 2019 in October. Most schools in Dorchester district two don’t have access to a S.T.E.A.M. lab until they’re in high school, making S.E.S one of the few elementary schools to have one of the labs. Lisa Bryngelson was one of the many sponsors for the S.T.E.A.M. lab.
“I was kind of part of planning it.” Says Bryngelson.
The Leadership Dorchester were a big part of the S.T.E.A.M. lab along with the PTA and Mrs. and Mr. Bryngelson. They were the main group of people who planned and helped with the S.T.E.A.M. lab. The Leadership Dorchester also helped assemble the lab. The whole thing altogether costed about $106,000. All the sponsors helped to build, assemble, and place everything inside.
The steam lab helps kids that are in grades K-5th learn about things like matter, volume, and measurements. The purpose of a S.T.E.A.M. lab was to get the children at S.E.S prepared for high school and college. It was also for more room to do fun activities because doing them in classrooms was quite crammed. The S.T.E.A.M. lab was a furnished large space for children to do those activities and teachers not having to worry about the space they’ll have to work.
“Well, I think it gives the students and teachers a space where they can build things and create things.” Says Mrs. Barker.
To raise the money for the furniture and the S.T.E.A.M. lab in general, the Leadership Dorchester would do fundraising things such as barbeques along with grant writing. But, a lot of it was something called an in-kind donation. Companies would donate what the company made to support the S.T.E.A.M. lab, making the cost less because they wouldn’t have to buy the supplies the company made, making the cost of it all decrease a little.