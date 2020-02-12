The Summerville Elementary S.A.N.D. slips are a new way the school can celebrate good behavior in students. They are like referrals but for good behavior instead of bad. The S.A.N.D rubric stands for safety first, active learning, never ending pride, and demonstrating respect.
Maree Carway came from Windsor Hill Elementary School. At Windsor Hill they had something called S.O.A.R. slips. S.O.A.R. slips are a little sheet of paper that gets sent home with the students explaining what good act they did to earn the slip. When Carway came to Summerville Elementary, she attended a behavioral meeting and explained how they worked; then Summerville Elementary school came up with something very similar called S.A.N.D. slips.
As of January, students at Summerville Elementary School have earned approximately 400 S.A.N.D. slips. Brandy Eubanks, a fourth-grade teacher has given out the most S.A.N.D. slips throughout the year.
“Safety, active learning, never ending pride, and demonstrating respect is what I seek in students,” Eubanks said.
On the school news show every Friday, Principal Katie Barker and Vice Principal Debbie Cruse pull a slip from 2 baskets; K-2 and 3-5. Barker makes sure that the student who got drawn out of the basket gets recognized for going above and beyond. S.A.N.D. slips have a good impact on students, that encourages them to try to get one.
“It is kind of contagious,” Eubanks said. “When one student gets a S.A.N.D slip other students try to earn a S.A.N.D slip as well.”
Guidance Counselor Mary Lynn Harlow agrees that the slips are a good addition to the school.
“S.A.N.D. slips give more attention to good acts and makes more people do the same,” Harlow said.
According to Harlow, S.A.N.D. slips have decreased the number of negative referrals. This is a good sign for the future of S.A.N.D. slips.