Resource Center honors deputies for help with food drive

Complete with a Color Guard, the Community Resource Center put together an event to recognize the efforts of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office. The resource center, with help from the Summerville YMCA, has been organizing food drives and food distribution for the past few months when the economic effects of COVID-19 started to playout.
The center had plaques made for 14 deputies and another for Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight. The plaques were given out during the ceremony at Hutchinson Square on Sept. 25.
Resource Center Executive Director, Louis Smith said the deputies went above and beyond in their efforts to support the initiative. Through help with storage, acquiring food and distribution, Louis said the agency helped with getting 60,000 boxes of groceries to residents all over the area.
“We did it. We did it,” said Smith. “From one end of county to other end of county, let it be known that the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department did their job and was working for the people.”