Residents Impacted by Trash Service Change in Berkeley County asked to Call Carolina Waste

Summerville, SC (29483)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.