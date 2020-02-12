Raising money for charities through the love of swing dance.

Jitterbug was founded by Annalisa Blevins, Annie and Will Polites whose goal was to raise money through their love of swing dance.
“Dance is just something that brings people together, the community together and creates a safe place plus it is family friendly for all.” Founder Annalisa said.
The non-profit organization Jitterbug Dance Relief started years ago when a hurricane hit the beach town in Wilmington, North Carolina where the Blevins family and friends resided. After about a year Annalisa reconnected with a friend who informed her that some people were still living in hotels from their homes being destroyed and had nothing. The teens immediately looked for ways to help people get back into their homes by donating to an organization named WARM that helps rebuild houses. They could have raised money by doing a bake sale but they wanted to create something that could last and could be student run after they went off to college thus creating Jitterbugs swing Dance organization.
Since dance is a big part of both cultures they decided to use those skills to raise proceeds based on the Blevins Bolivian roots and Annie and Will Polite Greek culture. Although swing dance is their signature there is no limitation for dance moves with Jitterbug, they also offer line dancing and dance through popular mainstream music.
“Charleston needs a place where people can go swing dance. The younger people can learn how to social dance, and it develops etiquette, social skills, self confidence, and a level of fitness other than just hanging around. That’s what attracted me to Jitterbugand made me donate my time.” Ed Cobb, swing dance instructor said.
A typical class with Jitterbug will include a beginner dance lesson, followed by an advanced dance lesson then brings participants together as they rotate partners. After participants connect with disaster relief organizations, such as Samaritan’s Purse.
The nonprofit is builds leadership and brings out creativity of the members, who will have real word training and positions to help them navigate in the real world.
“We are all set up, and our relief director, Jessie Miller is interface with the staff. We interview staff, and talk to them on all aspects of training and career so the kids engage with adults in the adult world.” said Ana Maria Blevins, sponsor of Jitterbug dance relief.
Jitterbug also offers other programs in arts for students that expand beyond dancing, like performing art and technology, and educational programs.
Jitterbugs Dance Relief has recently donated money through dance to the Australian wildfire, and the Bahamas.
To learn more about Jitterbug Dance Relief go on their Facebook: Jitterbugs Dance Relief
Email: jitterbugsdr@gmail.com or contact them 910-818-0517.