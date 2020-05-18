Q&A: Love of acting leads to teaching career

Madison “Maddie” Latham holds a bachelor's degree in theater performance with a minor in dance, and she just earned her master's degree in teaching in theater education.

She’s slated to play the supporting character of Nurse Flinn in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (by Dale Wasserman, adopted from the Ken Kesey novel) at Flowertown Players when it reopens.

The story was a big hit in 1975 with the film version starring actor Jack Nicholson, although Kirk Douglas originated the role on Broadway.

Live Arts Scene ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Open daily from…

The play was to run from April to May. Executive Director Kelly O’Meara Hampson said Flowertown Players is grateful for the community support during this difficult time of COVID-19 and said the board is looking at many options like if they can do live streaming or video content for certain shows or an outdoor performance.

“We want to stay connected to the people who support us in looking at the legal and financial implications and the safety of our audience and actors, so we are trying to remain flexible,” O’Meara Hampson said.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/maddie.latham.7

Regan: You started so young in theater.

Maddie Latham: I've been in too many shows to count. At Flowertown Players, I played Mercy Lewis in “The Crucible” (Drama by Arthur Miller); Babe Botrelle in “Crimes of the Heart” (Dark Comedy by Beth Henley which won the ‘81 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was also nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play. It was novelized and released as a book by Claudia Reilly in ‘86); Lavinia in Shakespeare’s “Titus Andronicus” (Drama); and, as Lark Barken in “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” (Comedy cowritten by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope & Jamie Wooten).

R: What drew you to acting?

L: I fell in love with acting when my elementary school got a phenomenal drama teacher. In second grade, I was in and out of the hospital due to precancerous nevus sebaceous and my multiple head surgeries at age 7 was overwhelming at times. Drama was my favorite class that allowed me to be comfortable and forget about being seen as different by others. My teacher was my role model of who I wanted to be when I grew up. All my theater teachers have made just as big of an impact on my love for the craft as my personal idols. I always loved Carol Burnett and she is my number number one idol. Funny women like her and Tina Fey will always have a special place in my heart.

R: What has been the most rewarding character you have portrayed so far?

L: Babe in “Crimes of the Heart” and Lavinia in “Titus Andronicus.” Babe was a dream role and bringing her to life was so rewarding. She is flighty, lovable, childish, and tries to keep her positive attitude. I was able to have fun every night. Lavinia was an acting challenge, playing possibly Shakespeare's most victimized character. The events in the script were horrifying but I didn't want the only thing about her to be that she's a victim. She was passionate, grieving and was still fighting for justice.

R: Had you wanted to become a professional actor thru college, or did you know that teaching was it for you?

L: I always knew I wanted to be a teacher. I was lucky enough to be selected as a teacher cadet in high school. I like my privacy too much to pursue being a famous actor. I love the local theater community and am happy I can act in plays and combine my love of teaching and theater for my career, and love both the technical and performance sides. Acting, costuming, playwriting, and directing are all interests of mine and I'm glad I get to teach the different aspects of theater to my students.

R: School stopped suddenly on March 13 due to COVID-19. Is your biggest fear some students will fail or must repeat a grade?

L: There are students who might not have had a computer when school closed. It’s unfair to penalize them. Some kids will not do the work online. This is difficult. If the kids are right there in my class, I can see where their progress is. Some will be self-motivated, others will have an issue with using online work, and others will not be self-disciplined. If we are to remain online, we need to do video conferencing at scheduled class time to help monitor student’s productivity and keep up with their attendance. It helps to hold students and teachers accountable for classwork and allows for open communication. Some schools will drop the lowest test grade. This is a challenging time and we need to be understanding, but, if it is Week 6 and a student has not turned in work or responded to any emails, this is a common problem and needs to be addressed.

R: You’ll start teaching theater this fall at Stratford High School in Goose Creek. Do you feel classes will continue to be virtual?

L: I hope we will get back this fall as it has been a challenge since school stopped. If we have to stay virtual, we will continue to adapt, but I'm just worried about starting a semester with online learning. I think being in person helps enhance student learning, but I don't want it to come at the cost of their safety.

R: Do you think Flowertown Players will use either social media or shoot film and broadcast the plays on local cable T.V. to finish out this season?

L: It all goes down to the rights of the play. “Romeo & Juliet” is a piece that’s in the public domain so can be legally filmed. With most plays, it's illegal to film unless you get specific permission from the playwright or publishers. With rehearsals and shows, we cannot do anything until the governor allows things to reopen. We discussed different options with how to put on shows in the future with the cast and crew to see what we are comfortable with and we are all eager to put on the show, we just want it to be safe for all. Even if it was limited seating or pushing the show back further, we’ll be excited to perform before an audience again.

Mary E. Regan, Columnist, is a Publicist with her ProPublicist consultancy and is seeking more clients. Story ideas? Email: Mary@ProPublicist.com.