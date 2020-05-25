Q&A: Former nurse becomes picks up love of art

Local artist Debbie Grogen was born in Charleston and has lived in the Lowcountry her entire life. I met her when Art on the Square used to be the old Art Central in downtown Summerville. Her work is at Art on the Square in Nexton, and the Charleston Artist Guild Gallery located on East Bay Street in Charleston.
Grogen studied art in high school and college but ultimately chose the caregiving role of nursing for a career. Two years ago, after 34 years of caring for new moms and babies, she retired. She works in several media: watercolors, pastels, alcohol ink and oils.
For More Information: https://www.facebook.com/DebbieGrogenFineArt/
https://www.debbiegrogenfineart.org or https://artonthesquare.gallery/debra-grogen/
https://www.charlestonartistguild.com/project/debbie-grogen
Mary Regan: When did you start drawing and painting?
Debbie Grogen: As a child, I loved drawing, coloring, and painting. During my entire time in high school, I studied art and planned to major in art at college. Yet, becoming a nurse and raising my family left little time for my artistic endeavors. Finally, in 2007, I started anew with fostering the art career I had longed for as a young student.
R: Did you have certain mentors in art along the way and anyone who you felt taught you the most?
G: When I first studied watercolor in the 1970’s, I was thrilled to learn from Charles Parnelle, a Charleston artist. Later, I took mentoring workshops from Don Andrews, Janet Rogers, and Albert Handell. All these wonderful artists were an inspiration to me.
R: You paint a few different types of subjects, but would you say you work on mostly nature scenes?
G: Primarily, I paint landscapes, floras, and all coastal subjects. However, I have done portraits, animals, and still life. Some subjects speak to my “inner muse,” and when that occurs, I feel compelled to try to capture its essence.
R: What mediums do you work in? You seem to love watercolors the most, right—why?
G: I started with watercolors, which I love, but alcohol ink and pastels are very dear to my heart as well. No matter the medium, my joy is focusing on color and values. The versatility of being competent in several mediums helps me to become a better artist. It is definitely a journey.
R: What is your proudest achievement as an artist thus far?
G: When I won my first ribbon for a pastel piece, I felt validated for the first time as a real artist. Working in one gallery and being a co-owner in the other gallery has allowed me to foster my second career which I find very rewarding. I am still reaching and striving for new goals and achievements consistently.
R: How have you fared during this terrible COVID-19 pandemic thus far? What are your plans as an artist?
G: Thankfully, I have not had any illness, and our galleries are focused on reopening with all the recommended CDC guidelines in place for the safety of our art collectors and artists. ART on the Square is now exploring several marketing opportunities we had planned before these unusual circumstances. Check out our Instagram and Facebook pages for updates.
R: Have you ever taught workshops, or would you like to teach a certain art topic or style?
G: We are excited to now offer several art workshops at ART on The Square. Our clients are enjoying the classes immensely. I plan to develop a class over this summer for others to discover the magic of creating with alcohol ink.