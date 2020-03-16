Politics at any age

When our granddaughter Grace was but 5 years old, she climbed up on the front porch railing, swung her legs back and forth and completely unbidden, opened an affairs of state discussion by asking, “Do you know what I’d do if I was president?”
With true political astuteness, she immediately answered her own query. She didn’t have the hand chop JFK used to punctuate his speeches, but she did have a petite, brightly polished index fingernail she waggled at me effectively to underscore each point.
“Everything would be pink,” she began. “Everything would be free. And we’d all have chocolate for breakfast, lunch, supper, aaaand,” she finished with a flourish, “dessert!”
Come to think of it, that’s not a bad manifesto. I’ve heard screwier things during political races. She was, after all, offering a little something for everybody and plenty to debate about.
We might manage to have an even longer presidential race with her running than we have now. Just think how much more money could be spent on campaigning to say nothing of red and white paint.
There would certainly be some heartburn over the Pink Platform from far right wingers; socialists would eat up the free bit, as would dreamers, but who wouldn’t vote for the chocolate proposal? Miss Grace would find that after she took over the oval office in the White er, Pink House, congress would reinstate taxes, refer paint choices to five primary color committees and find a way to ration chocolate for the public good.
I’m not sure I even knew there was such a thing as a president when I turned five. Modern communication – radio, TV, computer – are responsible for that, I know. But do you suppose they already had a sample ballot in K-4?
I first voted when I was 18 in Georgia. It was one of two states in this country that allowed 18-year-olds to vote then and I stood in line for hours to both register and cast my ballot. In that year I Liked Ike. In others I’ve voted across party lines – but always voted.
If classroom curriculums keep expanding to include more and more knowledge in earlier grades, who knows how young future presidents could be. It seems people can offer for the highest office now with only nominal experience. If we could just manage to think outside the ballot box, and amend the constitution to lower the minimum candidate age, we might be able to spin campaigns to include student council and class presidents with good resumes.
We’ve certainly had age-qualified, ethical dunderheads as U.S. presidents in the past and our country has survived them and survived them very well. It’s all those checks and balances our forefathers so wisely installed and we’ve so wisely kept. That’s why I don’t really worry too much.
On the other hand, this land once denied the vote to women and blacks and disallowed alcohol for adults. It took awhile to fix those things. Nothing like that could happen again: right? Not if we keep our collective eye on even this long political process and its results, and provide our own checks and balances with our votes.
To hedge my bets though, I’m planning to stay tight with Grace. You just never know.