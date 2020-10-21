Pick up one of Crow's books for a good scare

Marie F. Crow’s new children’s illustrated book, “Halloween” got my attention at the Cuban Gypsy Parlor’s First Friday on Oct. 2, and it is Book No. 5 in “The Abigail and her Pet Zombie” Series.

Halloween is her favorite holiday, with its rich layers of traditions and how we celebrate not only life but death.

She is versatile, producing a book generally every month or so in children’s illustration, zombie, horror, and young adult paranormal romance categories.

Marie weaves her stories around the human element of the horror versus the ‘monsters’ themselves. She believes the real horror of life does not come from the expected, but from the unexpected responses of the human nature and what depths of trauma a person must survive in certain situations.

She explores the basic human aspect of survival in her writing with plenty of visual images and emotional drama.

She plans to have an author event at Main Street Reads before the end of the year.

On Oct. 24, she will be at the big Halloween event at the Crosswind Farm at 799 Target Road in Holly Hill from 2-5 p.m. to sign books. You can also get her books through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and on KingstonPublishing.com. She said her favorite book she has written is “Remnants” in The Risen series.

Her books:

The Risen Series (zombie apocalypse horror stories): Book 1, “Dawning” (her 1st book); Book 2, “Margaret” (a novella); Book 3, “Remnants”; Book 4, “Courage” (release date 10/19); Book 5, “Defiance” (release date 11/27).

The Siren Series (young adult paranormal romance): Book 1, “Crown of Betrayal”, Book 2, “Crown of Remorse” (release date 5/21); Book 3, Untitled (release date summer/2021).

The Abigail and her Pet Zombie Series (children’s illustration books about a little girl and her comical pet): Book 1, “Abigail and Her Pet Zombie”; Book 2, “Zoo Day”; Book 3, “Spring”; Book 4, “Summer”; Book 5 (brand new), “Halloween.”

Great Hexpectations Series is a new paranormal series focusing on witches and magic (Release date the end of February 2021)

Regan: You began writing seven years ago; nothing special prompted it? Your first book, “Dawning’ (a Zombie apocalypse horror story in “The Risen Series”) sold worldwide, beating Stephen King in sales?

Crow: Yes, I began writing The Risen Series when feeling that the popular genre was slipping too deep into the realm of pure ‘slasher’ and forgetting what the horror of zombies can mean for a story.

Regan: Did and do you read a lot of books? Given how busy you are writing, I presume it is hard to find time to read much now?

C: I do read. Finishing a book? That is a different question. I find I start a lot but hardly ever make it to the end with my giant to-do list.

Regan: Do you prefer any one genre, or do you enjoy it all? What is your biggest challenge in writing? You have not run out of ideas but is there ever a fear you would have a dry spell?

C: I do not do full romance books. I find myself rolling my eyes a lot and then throwing the book across the room. I prefer a good scare to happy ever after endings. My biggest challenge is how to make the emotional roller coaster better with each book. If a reader is not left crying by the end of the book, I feel I have failed. My writer’s block is never from a shortage of ideas. It comes from my fears of failing the readers.

Regan: Where do you get your ideas for your storylines? Do you have vivid dreams at night and then wake up writing an outline for a new book?

C: Honestly, I have no idea where I pull my storylines. Considering what I choose to write about, that is most likely a good thing. I jot down the main points of the story and, as I write, I fill in the emotions. I have three rules for every book. I must make you laugh, make you have one moment of warmth, and then I must have a ‘gut punch’. I like to end the book on rule three.

R: Do you have your illustrator create the pictures before you write the story or not?

C: Darko Tomic, the illustrator, has become very good at knowing just what I want for each Abigail book. I write the story and send him each page. On that page, below the story, is a general idea for the art. He takes my basic idea and turns it into the amazing art of Abigail and Her Pet Zombie series.

R: Would you ever like one of your books to be made into a movie or T.V. cartoon (children’s stories)?

C: Of course! Abigail, being something a little different than the normal, would be a joy to see as a series. Using The Pet Zombie--who finally picks his name in March--as a teaching tool of life’s lessons has been very fun to write. Watching children love the series as books is great! Watching children love it in film--mind blowing!

R: Given that zombie or paranormal/horror stories are so popular, do you ever feel you should focus on writing more of those stories versus the other genres?

C: I have never cared for what is the most popular. When Abigail was first launched, I was told it would be a flop. With her record print sales in September alone, I guess we proved the critics wrong. The Risen Series will be adding two spinoffs next year. The witches are coming with Great Hexpectations. The Sirens will continue to sing in The Crown series. Abigail will have more illustrated books and will be branching into chapter books, as well.

Mary E. Regan, Columnist, is a Publicist with her ProPublicist consultancy and is seeking more clients. Story ideas? Email: Mary@ProPublicist.com.