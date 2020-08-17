Pets of the Week

Diamond is a 3-year-old female terrier mix, She loves being around people, accepting their hugs and head scratches while wagging her tail in happiness. Though she came from a home with other animals, she would do better going to a home that has none, especially no cats. But with her love shining so brightly, you won’t want another pet.
Mr. Waddles is a 3-year-old male terrier mix who lookgrumpy in a photo, but actually cannot wait to meet his adoptive family. He loves the company of other animals and people alike. He gets so excited when he’s around lots of people that it causes him to wiggle and dance.
Visit these pets at Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville. For more information, call 843-871-3820 or go to dorchesterpaws.org.