Pets of the Week

Pistachio is a 6-year-old female terrier mix, who, like her name, can be a little nutty at times but certainly always sweet, even more so when she’s the only dog around. She enjoys sniffing the outdoors and lying about in the sun, but she also likes long belly rubs up on your lap while you tell her about your day.
Tornado is a 8-year-old male hound mix, but the only whirlwind he’s capable of is the one he’ll leave in your heart. He loves to hug his body around your legs in greeting while you scratch behind his ears. If you have other dogs, just know that he loves to play tag and give chase.
Visit these pets at Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville. For more information, call 843-871-3820 or go to dorchesterpaws.org.