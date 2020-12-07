Pets of the Week

Aloe
Aloe is a 3-year-old female hound mix, who — like her name, will bring a feeling of cooling calmness. She loves to go on walks and meet new people and other dogs while exploring the area around her.
She also enjoys listening to the radio while going on car rides.
Van Gogh
Van Gogh is a 5-year-old male shepherd mix who is an active fella that needs a special home. He would do best in a quiet home with only adults. If you are interested in learning more about him please email lwilson@dorchesterpaws.org to speak with the behavior specialist.