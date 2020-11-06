Pets of the Week

Benedict is a 5-year-old male hound mix, even at 5 years old he's no old man; he have plenty of spunk and loves to go about sniffing out new things as a travel companion around the neighborhood or up and down new trails. He enjoys other dogs as loves to play and frolic.
Chloe is a 1-year-old female Carolina dog mix, who has been waiting patiently to be taken to her new home. She's quiet and gentle and loves to snuggle while you pet her head. She also loves stuffed toys to snuggle against while in her bed waiting for playtime.
Visit these pets at Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville. For more information, call 843-871-3820 or go to dorchesterpaws.org.