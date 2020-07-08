Pets of the Week

Despereaux
Despereaux is a 3-year oldmale retriever mix, and he thinks there is nothing sweeter in this sad world than the sound of someone you love calling your name.
Just like that quote from “The Tales of Despereaux,” Despereaux the dog is waiting for his time to hear someone call his name while he runs around in happiness after joining his new family.
Despereaux is always excited to meet new people and give them lots of kisses.
Winn Dixie
Winn Dixie is a 3-year-old female terrier mix, who like the Winn Dixie famous in literature, is great at making friends both two legged and four legged alike, and is guaranteed to bring nothing but joy to your days.
Winn Dixie is house broken and loves playing with stuffed animals while watching you go about your day.