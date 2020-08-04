Pets of the Week

Stewart
Stewart is a 2-year-old male terrier mix who is excited to meet someone to fall in love with. He's very friendly when it comes to people, he loves to wiggle in excitement when he meets people and other dogs. When it comes to play time with other dogs, he knows how to read them and adjust his play style to what makes them feel comfortable. Bogart
Bogart is a 1-year-old male hound/collie mix who is an energetic young fella waiting for the right person to adopt him. Bogart is very friendly and loves meeting new people and is always curious about his surroundings.
Visit these pets at Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville. For more information, call 843-871-3820 or go to dorchesterpaws.org.