Pets of the Week

Marlow is a 2-year-old-female domestic medium hair who is a sweet ball of fluff that just loves to lie around and look pretty, but can you really blame her? Marlow is just lazily waiting on her perfect person or family to come adopt her. She enjoys having her chin and head scratched while you tell her about your day.
Pooka is 3-year-old femail domestic shorthair who isanxious to meet you. She loves to have my tummy rubbed or scratched behind my ears! If you have other furry friends, it’s no problem as I’ve lived in a home with cats and dogs. And even get along with children! So please come to Dorchester Paws and adopt me today.
Visit these pets at Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville, 843-871-3820 dorchesterpaws.org.