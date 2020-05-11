Pets of the Week

Popeye is a 2-year-old male Doberman mix that is anxious to go home to his new forever family. He loves giving smiles and gentle nudges to all he meets. He absolutely loves going about while remaining gentle on the leash just waiting for you to throw a tennis ball for him to go after.
Olive is a 3-year-old female Doberman mix, who, along with her buddy Popeye, is waiting for her new best friend to come to Dorchester Paws and adopt her. She is always gentle and loves going on walks to be rewarded with tasty treats as she sits and wags her tail in happiness.
Visit these pets at Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville. For more information, call 843-871-3820 or go to dorchesterpaws.org.