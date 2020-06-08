Pets of the Week

Catness is a 4-year-old female terrier mix waiting to shoot her arrow at your heart and have you fall in love with her. Even though she’s a chunky girl, she enjoys going on walks and even jogs around the neighborhood. She came in with another dog that has already been adopted, so she tends to be selective with others and would do better going to a home with no other animals, just to keep everyone safe. But don’t hold that against her because she is an amazing companion.
Big Red is a 4-year-old male terrier mix, who like his name has a big heart ready to burst with excitement by having a family come and meet him. People say he’s always calm and does very well on a leash, so he’s a favorite to walk by the volunteers and staff at Dorchester Paws.
Visit these pets at Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville. For more information, call 843-871-3820 or go to dorchesterpaws.org.