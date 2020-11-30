Pets of the Week

Buddy is a 6-year-old male Labrador retriever mix who I loves being around people and riding in cars to go on trips so he can make new friends, especially the furry ones, including those that can be a little rough and rowdy.
Cadbury is a 4-year-old female terrier mix and just like the chocolate of the same name is so sweet. She can be a bit shy when she meets new people, especially men at times, but once she gets to know you, she’ll become your best friend. She does much better when she’s around other dogs so she can be herself, especially if they are on the calmer side like her.
Visit these pets at Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville. For more information, call 843-871-3820 or go to dorchesterpaws.org.