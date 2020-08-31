Pets of the Week

Ringo is a 2-year-old male terrier mix who has been in a home with small children and does very well with them. He also enjoys the company of other dogs and would actually prefer a home with one, as he can become a little anxious when left alone for too long.
Rosey is a 3-year-old female terrier mix who is a friendly girl anxious to find her forever home. Rosey enjoys the company of people, especially if you love going on walks and long car rides while listening to your favorite songs on the radio. Rosey is kennel trained and does well with cats and submissive dogs.
Visit these pets at Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville. For more information, call 843-871-3820 or go to dorchesterpaws.org.