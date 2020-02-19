Pets of the Week

Lexi is an 11-year-old female golden retriever mix who can’t wait to go exploring on the outdoors with you. So don’t be discouraged by her age; she's still a go-getter. She also loves to snuggle up to your side as you walk along trails or just snuggle on you when you’re watching television on the couch.
Freddy is a 6-month-old male domestic shorthair, is is one of the most affectionate cats in his foster home. He will jump right into your lap, climb on your shoulder and sleep on your head. He loves attention. He loves other cats and will play with anything, pretty much the best cat you can ever own.
Visit these pets at Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville. For more information, call 843-871-3820 or go to dorchesterpaws.org, or send email to foster@dorchesterpaws.org.