Pets of the Week

Malone is a 5-year-old male shepherd mix who has everyone at Dorchester Paws in his pocket and soon that will include you. He can be a bit picky over who he allows in his circle, especially other furry friends. So if you already have some in your crew, please bring them in to meet Malone so he can see if they are his kind of guys.
King is a 2-year-old male terrier mix who believes he is a king. He just loves being surrounded by his subjects — by people as they shower him with glorious praise. But because he is such a king, he does not enjoy the company of other animals who will try to take his shine, so please no other furry ”friends.” Just know he use that term very loosely.
Visit these pets at Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville. For more information, call 843-871-3820 or go to dorchesterpaws.org.