Pets of the Week

Melvin is a 1-year-old male terrier mix who just loves hanging out with people and other furry friends, except for cats. He likes to chase after them, and it would be best if he left the shelter with a buddy as he can have separation anxiety.
Gravy is a 4-year-old female terrier mix who loves to jump in excitement and give lots of hugs and kisses. She doesn't do very well with the little ones, as her jumping tends to scare them and in return they scare her. She's also not very fond of other furry friends.
Visit these pets at Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville. For more information, call 843-871-3820 or go to dorchesterpaws.org.