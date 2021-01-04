Pets of the Week

Anastasia is a 3-year-old shepherd mix who is waiting to be discovered by the right family. Anastasia does take a bit of time to warm up to new people, especially men. But when she does you have a friend in her forever. To meet this beautiful girl contact Dorchester Paw’s behavior specialist Lanea Wilson via email at l.wilson@dorchesterpaws.org to learn about her.
Wirt is a 3-year-old male terrier mix who loves to jump in excitement and give lots of hugs and kisses. He could defiantly benefit from a few lessons in manners or with an owner who has had experience with hyper silly dogs. He is clever and will catch on quite quickly. He doesn’t do very well with children, as his jumping tends to scare them and in return they scare him. He’s also not very fond of other animals.
Visit these pets at Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville. For more information, call 843-871-3820 or go to dorchesterpaws.org.