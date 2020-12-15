Pets of the Week

Biskit is a 4-year-old male terrier mix who is one of a kind. When you him, he’s usually got a buddy in is mouth; toys are his best friends. He has learned some commands and has lots of energy to play.
Van Gogh is a large 5-year-old male shepherd mix who needs a special home. He’s plenty active and would do best in a quit home with only adults. Prospective owners can talk to Dorchester Paws behavior specialist.
Visit these pets at Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville. For more information, call 843-871-3820 or go to dorchesterpaws.org.