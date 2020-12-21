Pets of the Week

Poppy is a 2-year-old female Labrador retriever mix who has been at Dorchester Paws for far too long, 84 days and counting. While she enjoys being at the shelter and chewing on her favorite toy, donated by Benebone, she really needs to get out of the shelter and into a forever home and we hope she can find that with you.
Elf is a 4-year-old male hound mix who is patiently waiting for his opportunity to show you that he isn’t just awesome during Christmas time, but all the time. While out with an ambassador, we have learned that Elf loves other dogs and his true personality comes out in the play yard as he romps and hops around all clumsily chasing after other dogs. But, he can be very afraid of people so he would need someone to take their time with him as he gets to know and trust them. If you think you’re that person, then please contact his ambassador at mmoore@dorchesterpaws.org.