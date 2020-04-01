Pets of the Week

George of the Jungle is a 10-year-old male domestic shorthair who is hanging from the branches waiting to be adopted from Dorchester Paws. After all of his time in the jungle, he just loves having his fur brushed you give him treats.
Bam Bam is 4-year-old male terrier mix looking for his Betty and Barney Rubble to take him home. He is sweet and never causes a ruckus, well maybe just a little when another dog is around, but he mostly likes to lie around and take naps. Just be careful when waking him up as he has some hearing loss. He also is startled by flash photos.