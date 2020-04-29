Pets of the Week

Moose is a 5-year-old male hound mix, who — just like his name suggests — loves to get around and get into new things. Lately he’s been unlucky when it comes to someone to travel and discover the world with. He’s now looking for a new travel partner.
Skippy is a 3-year-old male retriever mix waiting to be discovered by a family that can handle his love and affection. He is very friendly and likes playing with stuffed animals. He’d be a good fit for a home without small children, as he can become over-stimulated when playing.
For more information, call 843-871-3820.