Pets of the Week

Buddy is an 11-year-old male Labrador retriever mix looking to be your best buddy ever. Though he's just a tiny bit older, he still knows how to have a good time and rough around with the best of them, so don’t let his age deter you. He loves just going on walks and car rides to visit your friends or just do a bit of shopping.
Reece is a 3-year-old female terrier mix who is looking for her missing piece — a forever home. Reece adores the company of people, but not so much other furry animals at times so a meet and greet would be best. But with her love of giving kisses and being an awesome car rider while you go about exploring around town, you won’t miss the company of another dog.
Visit these pets at Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville. For more information, call 843-871-3820 or go to dorchesterpaws.org.