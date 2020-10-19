Panagiotou authors book on Ghristian stewardship

John G. Panagiotou, a Greek Orthodox Christian theologian in Summerville, recently wrote “The Path to Oikonomia with Jesus Christ as Our Lighthouse.”
The book which is on sale at Amazon.com and Lulu.com, exploring the concept of Christian stewardship from its historical Christian contexts.
“I decided to write my first book because I feel that there is a real need for people to have a true Christian understanding of stewardship in all aspects of their lives,” Panagiotou said.
Panagiotou said the book provides a sound foundation for stewardship as a way of life.
“The reader will find how Christian stewardship is a fulfillment of one’s personhood in Christ as a cooperative synergy between God and man in the mission of proclaiming the coming of God’s Kingdom on earth.”
Panagiotou holds dual professorships at Erskine Theological Seminary and Cummins Memorial Theological Seminary.
Panagiotou earned a bachelor’s degree from Wheeling Jesuit University, a master’s degree from St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary and a doctorate from Erskine Theological Seminary.
Panagiotou specializes in early church history, Patristics and Greek New Testament theology. He is also the owner of Zeon Financial Group (zeonfinancialgroup.com), which is a wealth management firm that specializes in retirement solutions for individuals. John and his wife Correna reside in the Charleston area.