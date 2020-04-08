Overnight Lane Closures on U.S. 176 Scheduled April 8 & April 9

Work on the new Nexton Parkway intersection will require overnight lane closures on Wednesday, April 8 and Thursday, April 9 on Highway 176.
The work is expected to occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day. During that timeframe, lane closures will occur in each lane of U.S. 176 for short durations, as needed.
Crews will be installing permanent pavement markings along the highway. Berkeley County is managing the work, which is part of the larger U.S. 176/Nexton Intersection Improvement project, funded by the County’s One-Cent Sales Tax Program.