Organist says he loves shaking the building

St. John the Beloved’s Concert Series has been ongoing annually since 2008. The church’s much-loved music director, Rodney Ward, will be the featured musician at its March 15 concert.
Ward has been the music director and organist there since 2018. He will present an organ recital including works by Dupre, Howells, Bach, Gawthrop, and Mendelssohn.
The Concert Series has had a range of performance groups, from classical choral and chamber ensembles, to jazz, to folk with spirituals, gospel singing, a steel drum band, Tuvan throat singing, and an a cappella quartet. Rodney also serves as Co-Artistic Director, along with Dr. Jill Terhaar Lewis for this concert series.
For More Information, see: www.SJBSummerville.org
Regan: When did you begin to play piano, and then learn the organ?
Ward: I was 5 years old when I decided I wanted to study piano, and 6 when I formally began lessons. I did not advance to organ studies until I was 14.
R: Do you love both the piano and organ equally, or the organ more, or each for different reasons?
W: I love both instruments for different reasons. The piano and organ have very few similarities, despite the main correlation of both being played by a keyboard. The organ is particularly thrilling to me because of the vast tonal colors and range involved. It may be played so quietly that it is barely louder than a breath, or so mightily that it quite literally shakes the building.
R: Who inspired you to play your best as a pianist and organist? What do you learn in college studying the organ—is it mainly classical and sacred/choral music?
W: I was lucky enough to study piano with Melody Edge of Conway. She made sure I uniformly progressed in music theory, aural skills, and playing. She gave me the gift of knowing this formal “language” of music from an early age. Every college organ professor is different, but Dr. Joby Bell (Appalachian State University) first made sure I developed and grew into having a nearly flawless playing technique and a full-proof work ethic. From there, I studied historical performance practices from every country and period in history that gave us organ music, both classical and sacred. Studying music in college afforded me the opportunity to elegantly absorb all that knowledge and apply it on stage or in my capacity as a church musician.
R: Tell us about this concert coming up. Which composer’s works do you most enjoy performing?
W: The upcoming recital is going to be a relaxed program of pieces—classical/secular and sacred which I have enjoyed performing at some point in the past. After many seasons [during and since college] of learning new music, I decided to try this approach. Because of the liturgical season of Lent and the inspiring space of the sanctuary at St. John the Beloved, I will play several settings of Lenten chorale tunes along with some works that are just fun to perform. I enjoy performing whatever I am working on at any given time, but J.S. Bach, C.M. Widor, and Marcel Dupré are special favorites of mine.
R: Is there a shortage of organists at U.S. churches?
W: It would seem so, but the real consequential shortage is that of churches and clergy who understand and embrace the importance of maintaining a strong music ministry by paying professionally trained organists and choir directors a living wage. So many churches in this country are not willing to part with the outdated model of a lifelong retired church member filling that void for a small stipend (or less) out of the goodness of their heart. There are plenty of young budding trained musicians ready to begin their careers but, in too many cases, churches are barely willing to pay next to nothing for the skills and education required.
R: How rare are the type of pipe organs you play on?
W: Pipe organs seem to have the most singular existence of any other instrument. Every one of them is custom built and voiced for the particular space they reside in. Just like humans, no two pipe organs are alike. The “rare” instruments I have played here and abroad are the ones that have survived decades, even centuries, in their original state. In some cases, you are still able to hear the organs in their original dispositions which inspired some of our most beloved composers to write our most beloved compositions.